Costello and Ashworth sign new deals at Saints

Two more of Saints’ young guns - both Academy products - have committed their futures to the club.

Centre Matty Costello has signed a two-year contract while Jack Ashworth has penned a year’s deal which could be extended for another season depending on appearances.

Both players have enjoyed extended runs in the first team this season and impressed on dual-registration at Sheffield.

Costello has also been short-listed for the 2018 Betfred Championship and League 1 Young Player of the Year Award.

“Matty has really developed in the first team and has done a fantastic job for us,” said Saints’ head coach Justin Holbrook.

The boss added: “He has also learned a lot about what being a full-time professional is all about and is an exciting young player.

“It’s been great for Jack, too, to finally string some games together both at Sheffield and with his parent club. He has played well and will be a great asset.

“Like Matty, he has learned a lot on the details of the game; he is enthusiastic, very keen to learn and is great player to work with.”

Matty, 20, made his Saints’ first team debut in April this year and has gone on to make a further five appearances – alongside his 15 on dual-registration at Sheffield.

He signed for Saints from Orrell St James, went on tour with the Academy in 2015 and played a significant part in the unbeaten 2016 Academy side.

He was also selected to play for England U18s.

“I’m really pleased to have signed a new deal at the club,” he said.

“It has given me confidence and shown I am on the right path.

“I will keep working hard at getting better in every aspect and hopefully I will be able to gain more game time soon.”

Jack, 23, has made five appearances for Saints this season after impressing on dual-registration with Sheffield.

The former Rochdale Cobra was a product of Rochdale’s Service Area before moving to the Saints under 19s as part of the club’s partnership with the Spotland club in 2013.

He made his first team debut against Hull on Easter Monday in 2015 and played a further six times in 2016.

Jack added: “I am really happy to have signed a new one-year deal. With my injuries and not playing as much as I would have liked I didn’t think it was something that was on the cards. But I have been given a chance and I feel I have a lot to prove.

“I am more that grateful for the opportunity and I just hope I made everyone at home and the club proud.”