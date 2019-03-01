Commentator Eddie Hemmings to retire from Sky after Saints v Wigan Good Friday clash

Rugby league commentator Eddie Hemmings, who has been the voice of Sky Sports since 1990, has announced he will retire at Easter.

Hemmings' retirement after the Good Friday derby between Wigan and St Helens follows that of his long-term partner Mike "Stevo" Stephenson at the end of the 2016 season and will mark the end of an era for the satellite broadcaster.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to work for Sky Sports for nearly 30 years," said Hemmings.

"When Stevo retired, I said I'd give it a couple more years without him, and with Terry O'Connor and Barrie McDermott alongside me the fun has never stopped.

"I'll miss it, there's no doubt about that - but now I will have more time for my wife and family."

Sky Sports managing director Barney Francis said: "What Eddie has done for rugby league over four decades is truly exceptional.

"He's helped tell the incredible story of a sport that has been transformed in front of his eyes, relayed with eloquence and charm through his microphone to the viewers.

"His charismatic, witty and straight-talking commentary will be greatly missed by all, but he leaves behind a legacy and many fond memories."