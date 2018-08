Around 2,000 tickets remain for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final double-header between St Helens and Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves at Bolton’s Macron Stadium on Sunday, August 5.

In order to avoid disappointment, the RFL have urged fans to snap up the remaining tickets as quickly as possible before supplies run out.

Passes are available for general supporters in the north stand by visiting rugby-league.com/tickets