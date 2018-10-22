Catalans’ players asked to make Steve Prescott charity donation for Man of Steel ‘joke’ votes

Catalans players who did not take their Steve Prescott Man of Steel voting seriously will be asked to make a donation to charity.

League Weekly reported today that the Rugby Football League has written to the Dragons after some players nominated former team-mates - including Wigan’s French duo Romain Navarrete and Morgan Escare - while Danny Addy picked up a vote even though he missed the entire season with a knee injury.

Catalans have reportedly backed their idea that the mischievous players make a donation to the Steve Prescott Foundation.

St Helens’ Ben Barba was crowned the Steve Prescott Man of Steel earlier this month. Team-mate James Roby and Wigan forward John Bateman were also shortlisted.