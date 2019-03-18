Castleford coach Daryl Powell says his side must improve ahead of St Helens clash

Daryl Powell has warned Castleford they will need to improve for Friday's mouth-watering clash with St Helens after struggling to see off Salford in a tense 24-20 victory on Sunday.

The Tigers bounced back from their first defeat of the Super League season at Warrington but were not at their best against the much-improved Red Devils.

Powell's side welcome the table-topping Saints to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday in one of the biggest games of the campaign so far.

While Powell is confident his men will rise to the challenge, he knows they cannot afford a repeat of Sunday's performance.

"Mentally we've got a quick turnaround this week against the best team in the comp on Friday so we'll be moving on pretty quickly," he said.

"Our boys will have to get their heads right for what is a big challenge for us.

"St Helens look very good. We'll know where we're at after playing them. We had a tough gig against them for most of last year.

"We're going to need to step up in terms of quality for next week but we're capable of doing it. I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"It's good from a coaching perspective. You look at the turnaround and you haven't got much time on the field so a lot of it is going to be done mentally.

"There are weaknesses in any team. The way we play we can open teams up, no question, but you've got to be good against Saints. We've got to be right at our best to find those weaknesses."