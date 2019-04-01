Campaign to get more women playing RL as St Helens prepare for season opener

An exciting new campaign aiming to get 21,000 women and girls playing Rugby League by 2021 was unveiled at the 2019 women’s season launch which took place at HOME Cinema, Manchester.

The women’s game has already grown massively with the number of girls teams increasing by 35 per cent and women’s teams by 38 per cent in 2018 and those involved in the sport will work to support the 21 by 21 campaign over the next two years.

Representatives from across the women’s game, including St Helens, were in attendance at the launch, as well as coaches and players from the Women’s Super League, Championship and League 1.

Women’s Rugby League Ambassador Lois Forsell, who has recently been announced as participant representative for the RFL Community Board, was joined by Lizzie Jones and Lill Seal, star of the 2019 women’s launch video as special guests at the event as they pledged their support for the campaign.

Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the RFL. said: “It’s fantastic that we’re launching the 21 by 21 campaign to encourage more women and girls to be involved with Rugby League.

“It’s an ambitious aim but the growth of the women’s and girl’s game over the past few years has been huge and I’m sure everyone involved will embrace, encourage and help to achieve the targets that double our numbers.”

The Women’s Rugby League season kicks off on Sunday, April 7, as all three leagues begin their 2019 campaign.

Supporters can tune in live to the Wigan Warriors v St Helens clash on the Our League app and website, as part of more coverage for the sport.