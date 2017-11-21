Brown’s chance to prove fitness

England will rely on the same 17 players who were on duty in the 36-6 victory over Papua New Guinea when they face outsiders Tonga in the semi-final stages off the World Cup in Auckland on Saturday, providing Warrington Wolves’ stand off Kevin Brown passes a mandatory head test.

St Helens born and bred Brown was substituted at half-time during last weekend’s quarter final tie following a first-half heavy tackle.

Initially, the 33-year-old didn’t look too distressed and felt no ill-effects after the game but will still have to undergo a medical test.

Brown insisted he felt fine after the tackle and at the end of the game was still saying he didn’t have any concerns.

If he fails the test, he will be ruled out of the semi-final but England are hoping this won’t be the case.

England squad: Gareth Widdop, Jermaine McGillvary, Kallum Watkins, John Bateman, Ryan Hall, Kevin Brown, Luke Gale, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, James Graham, Sam Burgess, Elliott Whitehead, Sean O’Loughlin,

Subs: Alex Walmsley, Tom Burgess, Ben Currie and James Roby. The match kicks-off at 5am UK time.