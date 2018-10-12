Brown out to end cup final heartaches

Kevin Brown is likely to be a key figure in Warrington’s bid to lift the Grand Final crown at Old Trafford on Saturday - and hoping to topple the club which gave him his big break in Rugby League.

The St Helens-born stand off, who spent his amateur days with local clubs Thatto Heath, Haydock Warriors, Pilkington Recs and Blackbrook, was snapped up as a 16-year-old by Wigan Warriors who now stand in his path as he seeks to win his first major piece of silverware in the 13-a-side code.

The former England international has already suffered three defeat in the Challenge Cup Final, playing for Wigan against St Helens in 2004, in Huddersfield colours at the hands of his present club and in August this year when the Wolves lost to the Catalans Dragons.

Hopefully, he will bring to an end what he describes as ‘the worst three feelings in his life’.

But win or lose, the Wire half back, who celebrated his 34th birthday earlier this month, insists he has no intention of retiring at the end of this season – and says he wants to remain a Warrington player in 2019.

Brown has been heavily involved in the rejuvenation of the Wolves under Steve Price this season, and the former England international believes he still has plenty to offer both the game and his current employers.

He said: “I feel great at this moment in time and think I’ll be playing on for a good while yet, to be honest.

“We’ll see where I’ll be – hopefully it’ll be at Warrington because I love the place, and I love playing under head coach Steve Price and with all the lads.”