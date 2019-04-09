Blake Austin joins James Roby at top of Man of Steel standings

James Roby is no longer out in front on his own in the race for the end-of-season Steve Prescott Man of Steel accolade.

The Saints' skipper now shares the lead after nine rounds of Super League with Warrington's Australian stand-off Blake Austin.

Both players have 12 points and it will add a little extra spice when the two clubs clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

David Fifita (Wakefield) and Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) are breathing down their necks with 10 points - one ahead of Danny Brough (Wakefield) and Paul McShane (Castleford).

Saints also have half a dozen other players further down the pecking order but still with hopes of climbing into a challenging position.

They are Lachlan Coote (6), Luke Thompson (5), Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles (4), Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages (3), Dom Peyroux (2) and Tommy Makinson (1).

LATEST VOTING

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

3pts – Danny McGuire

2pts – Konrad Hurrell

1pt – Craig Hall

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

3pts – Oliver Gildart

2pts – Adam Milner

1pt – Liam Watts

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos

3pts – Blake Austin

2pts – Joe Philbin

1pt – Tom Lineham

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

3pts – Josh Griffin

2pts – Marc Sneyd

1pt – Niall Evalds

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

3pts – David Fifita

2pts – Reece Lyne

1pt - Darnell McIntosh:

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

3pts – Sam Tomkins

2pts – Tony Gigot

1pt – Tommy Makinson