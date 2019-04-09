Blake Austin joins James Roby at top of Man of Steel standings

James Roby is no longer out in front on his own in the race for the end-of-season Steve Prescott Man of Steel accolade.
The Saints' skipper now shares the lead after nine rounds of Super League with Warrington's Australian stand-off Blake Austin.
Both players have 12 points and it will add a little extra spice when the two clubs clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.
David Fifita (Wakefield) and Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) are breathing down their necks with 10 points - one ahead of Danny Brough (Wakefield) and Paul McShane (Castleford).
Saints also have half a dozen other players further down the pecking order but still with hopes of climbing into a challenging position.
They are Lachlan Coote (6), Luke Thompson (5), Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles (4), Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages (3), Dom Peyroux (2) and Tommy Makinson (1).
LATEST VOTING
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
3pts – Danny McGuire
2pts – Konrad Hurrell
1pt – Craig Hall
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors
3pts – Oliver Gildart
2pts – Adam Milner
1pt – Liam Watts
Warrington Wolves v London Broncos
3pts – Blake Austin
2pts – Joe Philbin
1pt – Tom Lineham
Salford Red Devils v Hull FC
3pts – Josh Griffin
2pts – Marc Sneyd
1pt – Niall Evalds
Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants
3pts – David Fifita
2pts – Reece Lyne
1pt - Darnell McIntosh:
Catalans Dragons v St Helens
3pts – Sam Tomkins
2pts – Tony Gigot
1pt – Tommy Makinson