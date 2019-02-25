Billy Dillon named as new St Helens RL ambassador

Billy Dillon has joined a growing list of ambassadors linked to St Helens RLFC which includes ex-players Tommy Martyn, Paul Sculthorpe. Phil Veivers and Paul Loughlin, as well as former serviceman Andy Reid.



'I have been involved in community Rugby League for almost 40 years both as a player and at committee level with Pilkington Recs before retiring this season'', said Billy, who takes on the role of community club ambassador

He added: “ I am confident that with the experience I have gained over the years, I will be able to bring something to the position and at the same time pick up additional knowledge from our very experienced, well respected and administered St Helens community clubs.

“I look forward to working alongside everyone involved and can assure all that this position will receive my full commitment - something I've put into every other role I have undertaken within our sport”.

Steve Leonard, director of Saints' Community Development Foundation, said; “This is a fantastic appointment for both the community RL fraternity and the Foundation.

''Billy understands the community game and has been at the heart of it for a long time. His role will be to liaise with the community clubs and find out how we can work together to enhance the already tight bond between us all''