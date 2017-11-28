Bentley can’t wait to get stuck in

Saints new boy James Bentley will be following in the footsteps of two iconic names in the rugby league world and no doubt hoping to emulate their trophy-winning feats.

Like Bentley, centre Paul Newlove and stand-off Leon Pryce both left Bradford for St Helens where in different periods picked-up the World Club Challenge crown, the Super League title and the Challenge Cup.

Now Bentley, who was named both the Championship Young Player of the Year and Bradford Bulls’ Young Players Player of the Year in 2017, will be hoping to tread a similar career path after moving to the Totally Wicked Stadium on a three-year deal in August.

The 21-year-old back row forward told Saints’ official web site: “I’ve really enjoyed it so far.

“I’ve moved over here and I am living in a house with some of the other younger players.

“It has been tough but I can’t wait to get playing, I want to take my opportunities when head coach Justin Holbrook gives them to me and then work my way into the team. I can’t wait to get out there.”

He added: “When I met Mike Rush (chief executive), Justin and the staff, I knew this was the place where I wanted to be.

“As I player, I like to get early ball from the half back and use my feet to get line breaks. I also like to work hard in defence and do my job.

“I have settled in great and it is everything I thought it was going to be.”