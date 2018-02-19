Bennett stays on as England coach

The Rugby Football League and Wayne Bennett have agreed a two-year contract that will see him stay on as Head Coach of England Rugby League and lead Great Britain in 2019.

Originally appointed in February 2016, Bennett led the team in the 2016 Four Nations tournament, 2017 Pacific Test victory over Samoa and to the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final – England’s first in 22 years.

After a successful 2017 World Cup campaign, Bennett’s two-year contract will see him take charge of the national side for the International Series against New Zealand in 2018 and also for any Great Britain tour in 2019.

On his two-year extension, Bennett, said: “It was disappointing not to be lifting the World Cup last December, but I mentioned about this squad being on a journey. I want to continue that journey because I firmly believe we can achieve something special together.

“It’s a pleasure to coach this squad because everyone wants to do their best for one another and do their job properly. The last couple of years have been encouraging and I have seen this group grow in confidence and belief.

“There’s plenty of work to be done and club fixtures to be played between now and the New Zealand games - everyone is aware of what is required of them to join the England programme.”

In addition to Wayne Bennett, other England coaches appointed to new two-year contracts are: Paul Anderson (England Knights), Craig Richards (England Women), Mark Roughsedge (England Wheelchair), Dave Elliott (England Academy) and Danny Wilson (England Youth).