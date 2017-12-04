BBC to screen England tests

The BBC has secured the rights to show the international rugby league series between England and New Zealand next autumn.

The series sees England host the Kiwis in the UK with all matches live on BBC TV, Radio and online.

The KCOM stadium in Hull will host the opener to the series as England face New Zealand on Saturday, October 27 (2:30pm), Anfield will stage the second Test on Saturday, November 3, before the concluding match at Elland Road, Leeds, on Sunday, November 11 (3pm),

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport said: “On the day that BBC Sport brings England v Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final live to fans, we are delighted to continue our dedication to the sport with this new deal.

“The series will bring world class rugby league action to UK soil with the BBC delivering unrivalled coverage, live and free to air across our TV, radio and online streaming services.”

RFL chief executive, Nigel Wood, said: “The 2018 autumn international series between England and New Zealand promises to be a fantastic contest between two of the top sides in the world.

“We are delighted to have agreed a deal with the BBC to show all three England v New Zealand games and to continue what is a fantastic relationship, moving towards the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England at which the BBC will make every single game available to watch across their channels.”