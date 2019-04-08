BBC cameras focus in again on Thatto Heath's Challenge Cup exploits

The BBC Sport cameras will focus on the only amateur team remaining in the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round when Thatto Heath Crusaders entertain Dewsbury Rams on Sunday, April 14, 3pm kick off.

The National Conference League Premier Division side have played in all rounds of this year's competition, defeating Stanningley, Leigh Miners Rangers and Rochdale Mayfield - a game which was also featured on BBC Sport.

And in round four, they produced the shock of the competition so far as they overcame North Wales Crusaders from Betfred League 1 - a feat not achieved by an amateur club since 2016 when Lock Lane progressed to the same stage.

Dewsbury Rams, their opponents, are no strangers to Challenge Cup victories, having lifted the famous trophy twice in 1912 and 1943.

In round four, they claimed a 32-6 home win over NCL side West Hull to progress.

From round one to round three more than 70,000 viewers have tuned in to BBC Sport's live streams so far in 2019.