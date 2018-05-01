Barba named in Saints’ squad as Roby and Swift return

Less than a week after being carried off on a stretcher at Salford suffering from what at the time looked to be a series neck injury, Aussie full back Bern Barba was today(Tuesday) named in Saints’ 19-man squad to face the Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday.

Skipper James Roby also returns after a three-match absence due to a rib cartilage problem and so, too, does Adam Swift, who has been sidelined since picking up a shoulder injury at Hull KR in March.

Head coach Justin Holbrook will, therefore, select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 23. Ben Barba.

Steve McNamara will choose his Catalans’ 17 from: 2. Jodie Broughton, 3. Iain Thornley, 4. Brayden Wiliame, 6. Samisoni Langi, 8. Rémi Casty, 10. Sam Moa, 11. Louis Anderson, 12. Benjamin Garcia, 13. Greg Bird, 14. Julian Bousquet, 16. Vincent Duport, 17. Jason Baitieri, 19. Michael McIlorum, 20. Lewis Tierney, 21. Benjamin Jullien, 23. Antoni Maria, 24. Alrix Da Costa, 31. Tony Gigot, 33. Josh Drinkwater.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and the referee will be announced shortly.

The Dragons currently lie 11th in the table - a point ahead of rock bottom Huddersfield Giants - but the league leaders will be treating their visitors with the respect they deserve.

Holbrook said: “We will not be worrying about where the Dragons sit in the table at this moment in time and all we will be concentrating on is picking up the points and also maintaining our current form.”

The French had an impressive 25-24 home win over Hull FC at the weekend and will arrive at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a buoyant mood.

Holbrook added: “They will not be thinking doom and gloom and hoping to upset the odds so in no way will we be under-estimating them.”