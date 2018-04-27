Barba cleared of serious injury

Saints’ Australian full-back Ben Barba has been cleared of serious injury after being taken to hospital following an incident in last night’s Betfred Super League clash at Salford.

The 28-year-old was carried off on a stretcher, wearing a neck brace, after he fell in a tackle when attempting to make a pass.

Saints said a further update would be made after team doctors fully assess the extent of his injury.

Barba, who scored a hat-trick in the 60-10 victory to take his tally for the season to 15, is one of the early contenders for the coveted Man of Steel award - the top individual accolade in the sport.

An NRL Premiership winner, who was voted as the Australian competition’s best player in 2012, he is in his first full campaign in English Rugby League