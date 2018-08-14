Ashworth and Smith in Saints’ squad to face Wakefield

Rookies Jack Ashworth and Aaron Smith have been included in Saints’ 19-man squad for Thursday’s Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue but on-song prop Luke Thompson is ruled out through a one-match suspension and will be absent for the first time this season.

The club has opted not to appeal against the powerhouse forward’s ban mindful of the fact that, if unsuccessful, it could be increased.

Winger Adam Swift, who is suffering from a recurrence of a shoulder injury, will also by missing, as well as Ryan Morgan. The Australian centre is struggling to overcome concussion and Saints feel it will be wise to keep him on the sidelines for at least another couple of games.

On a positive note, winger Regan Grace is back in the squad after recovering from a dead leg which ended his 50 match spell since making his debut against Wigan Warriors on Good Friday last year.

Justin Holbrook will, therefore, select his 17 from:1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 21. Jack Ashworth, 23. Ben Barba, 25. Aaron Smith, 30. Matty Costello.

Chris Chester will choose his Wakefield side from: 1. Scott Grix, 2. Tom Johnstone, 3. Bill Tupou, 4. Reece Lyne, 5. Ben Jones-Bishop, 6. Jacob Miller, 8. David Fifita, 9. Kyle Wood, 10. Anthony England, 11. Matty Ashurst, 13. Tyler Randell, 14. Justin Horo, 15. Pauli Pauli, 16. Tinirau Arona, 17. Craig Huby, 19. James Batchelor, 21. Max Jowitt, 23. Chris Annakin, 25. Ryan Hampshire.

The game, which will be screened live by Sky TV, kicks-off at 7:45pm.

Tickets for the clash are still on sale from the ticket office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052 or online.

Free coach travel is also available for 2018 members while non-members can take advantage for just £5.