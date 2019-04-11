Arrive early plea as massive crowd expected for Saints v Warrington showdown

The Totally Wicked Stadium will be bursting at the seams tomorrow night (Friday) with the Saints-Warrington Wolves showdown on course to smash the existing Super League attendance record at the ground between two clubs being widely tipped to win the Old Trafford Grand Final in October.



It currently stands, according to the Saints' Heritage Society, at 15,728 and was achieved in the 2012 season.

The Totally Wicked North Stand has limited capacity remaining in most blocks, with the Hattons Solicitors West Stand also limited.

Warrington have sold more than 3,000 tickets to add to what will be a red-hot atmosphere, while fans are urged to arrive early to avoid congestion.