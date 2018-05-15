Amor ruled out of Magic Weekend through suspension

Prop forward Kyle Amor is ruled out of Saints’ line-up for their Magic Weekend clash with neighbours Widnes Vikings at St James’s Park, Newcastle, on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old Irish international has been handed a one match ban by the RL Disciplinary Panel for a grade B offence of dangerous contact in last weekend’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup victory at Castleford. Saints will not be challenging the penalty notice.

Amor joins Leeds’ Anthony Mullally and Hull’s Bureta Faraimo who are also set to miss the Dacia Magic Weekend through suspension.

Front row forward Mullally has been give a two-match penalty notice for four incidents of illegal use of his knees during the Rhinos’ 23-20 win over his old club Widnes in their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth-round tie last Friday.

It means he will miss Saturday’s Grand-Final re-match with Castleford in Newcastle.

Winger Faraimo, who was sent off for the second time this season in Hull’s 38-20 win at Featherstone for a high tackle, has received a two-match penalty notice, ruling him out of Sunday’s Hull derby and the Black and Whites’ trip to Warrington in Super League the following week.

Team-mate Josh Griffin, one of six players sin-binned during the sixth-round tie last Thursday, was cleared to play at the Magic Weekend after being charged with a minor grade A offence of punching.

Hull KR forward Danny Tickle can also play in the derby after his dismissal for punching against Wigan on Sunday was adjudged to be a grade A offence.

Meanwhile, Featherstone centre Misi Taulapapa has been given a two-match penalty notice for a tackle off the ball during the Hull cup-tie.

Taulapapa avoided a yellow card for the offence but was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match-review panel, which also gave Rovers forward Gareth Hock a one-match ban for punching.

Toronto forward Andrew Dixon, who was sent off for punching during his side’s 66-10 defeat at Warrington, avoided a ban after the panel deemed the offence to be at the lowest end of the tariff.

Leigh prop Jamie Acton was given a caution for a dangerous tackle in his side’s 22-10 win over Salford.