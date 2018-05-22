Amor returns for Castleford trip

Prop Kyle Amor returns to Saints’ 19 man squad for Thursday night’s blockbusting showdown with Castleford Tigers at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle after a one-match absence through suspension and replaces Matty Lees.

Justin Holbrook will, therefore, select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 23. Ben Barba.

Daryl Powell will choose his Castleford 17 from: 1. Ben Roberts, 2. Greg Minikin, 4. Michael Shenton, 6. Jamie Ellis, 8. Junior Moors, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 11. Oliver Holmes, 12. Mike McMeeken, 13. Adam Milner, 14. Nathan Massey, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 17. Alex Foster, 18. Matt Cook, 21. Jake Trueman, 22. James Green, 24. Jy Hitchcox, 28. Kieran Gill, 32. Liam Watts.

Tickets for the game, which kicks-off at 7.45 pm and will be screened live by Sky TV, remain on sale from the St Helens ticket office, by calling 01744 455 052 or online. Free coach travel is available for 2018 members while places last.