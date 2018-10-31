Ade Gardner to leave Saints

Saints strength and conditioning coach Ade Gardner is to leave the club to join rivals Warrington.

The former winger, who scored 173 tries in 289 appearances for the Saints, was part of the Academy staff as Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Ade Gardner was a firm fans' favourite during his time with the club and has continued to make an impact behind the scenes as a strength and conditioning coach

Read more: Saints ace Tommy Makinson added to Golden Boot list



He will join the Wire as head of performance before the start of the 2019 campaign.

“He’s done a great job here and we’re really sad to see him leave,” Saints Chief Executive Mike Rush said.

“He will be a big loss to our backroom team but we couldn’t stand in his way.

“This is a big opportunity for him and we all wish him the best.”

At the Saints, Gardner won the 2006 Super League Grand Final as well as the 2007 World Club Challenge.

He also lifted four Challenge Cups in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008 and represented both Great Britain and England.