The machine has a sliding seat and handles which replicate oars to mimic the motion of rowing, which in turn exercises the muscles as though rowing on water.

Why is a rowing machine an effective workout?

The rowing machine is the best all-round cardio training tool.

It works many parts of the body; shoulders, arms, back, pectoral muscles, abdominals, as well as the thighs and calves, so it’s a great machine for a good all-body workout.

This means it’s a good choice for anyone who is perhaps new to fitness routines but wants to improve their overall fitness.

Rowing can aslo help you to lose weight when done consistently, but this should be paired with a healthy and balanced diet for the est results.

While they provide an effective way to workout, rowing machines also have little impact on your joints so there’s less chance of injury when using one, compared to other fitness equipment.

They are also very simple and easy to use, so you can quickly get on with your workout.

How do I choose the best rowing machine for me?

Size, easy storage, noise levels and usability are all important things to consider when choosing which rowing machine you want to buy for your home.

If you live in a house with neighbours adjoining or a house share then noise - or lack of - may be the most important factor, or if you don’t have much space then size or the ability to fold up the machine may be the deciding factor for you.

Lastly, of course, you need to consider budget. There are many rowing machines out there available to buy, some costing less than £100 and some costing £1,000 or more.

The good news is that they all perform the same basic functions, and you don’t have to spend a huge amount of money to get a high quality machine.

Of course, the more expensive machines do offer some functionality that the cheaper machines can’t, so if you do have the money - and you’re serious about your fitness - it is worth spending a little more.

We’ve rounded up six of the best rowing machines to suit all budgets below.

How else can I get fit and healthy at home?

There are many other ways to get fit and healthy from the comfort of your own home.

Homcom 12 Level Fitness Rowing Machine Cardio Fitness Workout And Gym Training Homcom 12 Level Fitness Rowing Machine Cardio Fitness Workout And Gym Training £69.99 Budget option 4/5 This machine comes with an easy to view display for tracking on time, count and calories burned. It has 12 adjustable levels to provide a low impact aerobic exercise, and this also means that you can work out at various resistance levels too so it will suit people of all fitness levels. There’s a dully padded seat and non-slip grip handlebars for optimal comfort , along with large anti-slip foot pedals with adjustable foot straps. Buy now

JTX Freedom Air Rowing Machine JTX Freedom Air Rowing Machine £439.00 Space saving option 4.5/5 This sleek rowing machine is powerful and sleek. The dual air and magnetic resistance helps you achieve a powerful, even stroke, and the best possible workout. Choose from 8 levels of magnetic resistance, depending on how much of a challenge you want. Track your pace, distance, time, 500m split time, total strokes, watts and calories with the in-built computer. Plus, there’s also a tablet holder which means you can watch your favourite shows to motivate you during your workout. It is foldable, which means it’s a great choice for you if you don’t have the space for a permenant home gym and need to be able to put your equipment to one side when you have finished with your fitness routine. Buy now

Dripex Magnetic Rowing Machine Dripex Magnetic Rowing Machine £299.99 Silent workout 4/5 This rowing machine has been created for a silent home workout. Unlike other rowers in the market, this machine has a unique double aluminum railway, making it super smooth and silent when doing rowing workout at home. It’s easy to operate too. With a simple twist, you can are able to customize your personal workout plan accurately so that it can be as challenging as you like. The length of the foot straps and the angle of the pedal pad are both adjustable and can be adapted to users of different ages and different body types, ensuring the stability in movement. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Crane Rowing Machine Crane Rowing Machine £199.99 Varying resistance 3.5/5 With 16 adjustable resistance levels, an Iiuminated colour LCD display and various adjustable training programmes, this rowing machine has everything you need for an effective workout. You can also track your body’s response and fitness results such as time, pulse, distance and calories you have burnt during your session. This is an online exclusive product and is not available in store. Buy now

Concept 2 PM5 Rower Concept 2 PM5 Rower £999.99 Highest rated 4.5/5 The reliability and durability of this rower make it the best selling rower in the world. It is considered a benchmark for indoor rowers and is used as a tool to test performance by the French Rowing Federation. It’s designed for regular to intensive use; 4 or more times per week, from 15 to 60 minutes each session. It has air resistance levels of 1 to 10 and has a PM5 screen up with a range of programmes to help you through your workout. Buy now