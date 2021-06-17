Christian Eriksen to have heart-starting device fitted after Euro 2020 collapse

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland (Photo by FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will be fitted with a heart-starting device after he collapsed on the pitch during a Euro 2020 game.

The Inter Milan player, 29, had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after slumping to the ground during the first half of his side’s 1-0 defeat to Finland on Saturday.

After his collapse, Eriksen was taken to hospital where medics continued to work on identifying what caused his cardiac arrest and have chosen to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

Eriksen thanked those who had sent messages of support in an Instagram post on Tuesday in which he said he was “fine – under the circumstances”.

‘This device is necessary after cardiac attack’

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said: “After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter).

“This device is necessary after cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy (in) the following time.”

Denmark to ‘play for Christian’

Denmark have this week been preparing for their second group fixture against Belgium and will return to the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen for that match on Thursday night.

Captain Simon Kjaer believes the game will give Denmark “peace in our minds” as they “play for Christian”.

His team-mates chose to complete the Finland game later on Saturday evening having been offered the option to return the following day.

In a statement thanking everyone for their support, Kjaer said: “It has been some very special days, where football has not been the most important thing.

“A shock, that will be part of me – part of all of us – forever. The only thing that is important and really matters, is that Christian is OK.

“I am proud of how we reacted as a team and how we stood together in these difficult times. I am touched and grateful for all of the support.

“Today, we will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in our hearts and thoughts. It gives us peace in our minds, which allows us to focus on the game of football.