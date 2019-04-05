Youngsters learning to write in libraries with children's author

A children's author is coming to libraries across St Helens encouraging young people to get creative in a series of writing workshops.



Mark Powers, known for the Spy Toys series, will pass on some of the tips of the author's trade in the workshops called Show, Don't Tell.

Mark will teach primary and secondary school-aged children as well as young people from St Helens taking part in the library service’s annual creative writing competition how to, in his own words, make a story "spring off the page".

The workshops are on Wednesday April 10 with events at Haydock Library at 10am, Parr Library at 11.30am, Eccleston Library at 2pm and Billinge Library at 3:30pm.

Places are limited booking is essential. To reserve a place email karenthornburn@sthelens.gov.uk or ring 01744 677446.

The deadline for this year’s St Helens Super Writers competitions - for which the theme is focused on the environment to highlight the Year of Green Action – is Saturday 27 April 2019.

Book vouchers of up to £50 are available to the most promising young writers.

Entries can be returned to any St Helens library or by email to karenthornburn@sthelens.gov.uk. Stories should be clearly marked with the author's name, age, address and school.



Call in to any library in St Helens to collect an entry form or download and print from the website http://bit.ly/SuperWriters2019