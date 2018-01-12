Youngster hurt in crash remains in hospital

One of two youngsters injured in a crash in which their parents both died has left hospital.



Karen and Mark (known as Mike) Young were killed in the incident on December 17 when their VW Golf collided with a red Corsa on Liverpool Road in Haydock.

The couple, both aged 37, from Bryn, were fatally injured, but their children, a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl, both survived.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that the teen remains in hospital and is in a stable condition while his sister was discharged before Christmas.

Another passenger, an unrelated man aged 29, was also seriously injured and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. The 27-year old male driver of the other vehicle involved, received treatment for minor injuries following the crash.

Meanwhile, a fund set up to help the youngsters has passed the £15,000 mark.

Friend Lisa Jones set up the Gofundme appeal to raise money for the family following the crash.

She wrote on the site: “Everyone is affected by the passing of Karen and Mike, they have left such a big hole in everyone’s hearts.

“There is no target as such, but every little penny will help in a big way.”

No arrests have been made following the tragedy and police have confirmed the investigation is ongoing and are still appealing for information from anyone who can help.

Donations to the appeal can be made here

Anyone with information about the collision should call Matrix Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 5747.

Alternatively, call 101, quoting reference number 887 of December 17 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.