Young boys find woman's body in woods

Police are trying to trace two young boys who found the body of a woman in woodland.



It is believed the boys – thought to be around 10 years old – were cycling close to Lathom High School on Summer Street in Skelmersdale at around 3pm yesterday (9th September) when they saw the woman.

They alerted a nearby walker who phoned the police.

The woman – in her 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Unfortunately the boys rode off before we attended the scene and we don’t know who they are. We’re concerned for their welfare and just want to make sure they are okay.

PS Billy Matthews of Skelmersdale Police said: “The boys acted incredibly bravely and did the right thing by telling a nearby adult who was able to report it to the police.

“They are not in any trouble - we just want to know that they are okay. If you know who the boys are please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can email 4110@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting log number 844 of 9th September.