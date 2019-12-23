Yet more Postcode Lottery winners from St Helens in Christmas draw

Christmas has come early for 12 people in St Helens who are celebrating today after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.



The St Matthews Grove neighbours netted the windfall when WA10 3SE was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday, December 23, 2019.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the winners.

She said: “I’m thrilled for our winners in St. Helens. What an amazing surprise to get at Christmas time!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by War Child which has received over £11.3 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It works to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children in areas affected by conflict.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.