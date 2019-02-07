Years of agony for St Helens woman following dentist nightmare

A St Helens woman has received £16,000 compensation from her local dentist after they botched a dental implant treatment.



Donna Tyrer, a 55-year-old shared lives carer from St Helens, sought legal aid from specialist dental negligence solicitors, the Dental Law Partnership when what seemed to be a straightforward procedure went horribly wrong.

Mrs Tyrer’s dentists failed to fit her implants properly, leading to her experiencing bouts of agony over two long years.

Mrs Tyrer visited Dr Salman Khan and Dr Roger Hollins between January 2014 and September 2016. Both practised at Atlantic Dental Practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

"In 2014 I noticed that one of my front teeth felt loose, so I saw Dr Khan and inquired about getting it fixed. My daughter was getting married that August, so I wanted everything cleared up in time for her wedding.” Mrs Tyrer said

“At subsequent appointments I also saw Dr Hollins to discuss options, and it was decided that an implant retained denture would be the best solution. I’d actually requested an implant retained bridge instead, but I trusted the dentists knew what they were doing so took their advice.”

The dentists soon began planning and preparing Mrs Tyrer for implant surgery. In May 2014 Dr Khan started for the process of providing her with an implant, and it was finally fitted in June 2014.

Mrs Tryrer said: "Almost as soon as the implant was placed, I began to experience problems.

"It just never seemed to settle down and was agony. The plan was to fit a denture onto the implant, so I went back to the dentist in October to have three of my front teeth extracted to make room for the denture. Despite the pain, I thought it was too late to change my mind so I was determined to complete the treatment. By this time my daughter’s wedding had happened, but I just wanted to get it over with.”

In December 2014 first part of Mrs Tyrer’s denture was fitted, and the second part in March 2015. But by May 2015, she was back with Dr Hollins complaining about excruciating pain.

“Dr Hollins recommended placing another implant, and believing it would stop the pain I went ahead with the procedure. But it didn’t seem to make any difference. I was still in pain." Mrs Tryrer said.

In January 2016, two years after her treatment began, Mrs Tyrer was back with Dr Hollins because she was experiencing pain at an implant yet again. But the dentist offered no treatment. Mrs Tyrer had to return to the dentist another three times that year. On one occasion Dr Hollins had to adjust the screws in her implants after they became loose.

Mrs Tyrer contacted the Dental Law Partnership. Analysis of her dental records revealed that Dr Khan had failed to adequately assess Mrs Tyrerbefore fitting her first implant, and Dr Hollins had failed to use reasonable skill and care in the provision of the other implant. The dentist’s poor treatment led to Mrs Tyrer’s years of agony, inconvenience and expense.

“The pain was so bad I used to have to lay flat with a heat blanket on my face." Mrs Tyrer said.

“I missed my daughter’s communion and another’s 30th birthday because if my teeth flared up I couldn’t do anything at all. I’ve only been eating soft food for four years now. On top of the pain, it’s been highly embarrassing. Because the implants were so loose, food would get trapped, which would give me bad breathe a lot of the time. It’s been horrific, and all because the dentists weren’t doing their jobs properly.”

Jonathan Owen of The Dental Law Partnership said: “The distress and pain our client experienced was completely unnecessary. If the dentists had provided adequate treatment in the first place all his suffering could have been avoided.”

The Dental Law Partnership took on Mrs Tyrer’s case in 2016. The case was successfully settled in 2018 when the dentists paid a total of £16,000 in an out of court settlement. The dentists did not admit liability.