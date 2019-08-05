Wynsors in St Helens hosting reading corner for children

Wynsors World of Shoes is encouraging local youngsters to fall in love with reading this summer by hosting a travelling pop-up reading corner for children, complete with classic stories from Roald Dahl, and the next stop on the literacy tour is the St Helens shop on the August 6.



The footwear retailer is known for its range of affordable and stylish school shoes, but this summer Wynsors aims to help increase children’s literacy as well as kitting them out for school, by making fun and engaging story books available to all of its primary school age shoppers.

The initiative comes in the wake of the literacy crisis facing school children across the UK with stats from the Department of Education revealing that a quarter of key stage two children did not meet the expected standard for reading in 2018 and only 28% of children achieved a ‘high score’.

The book corner, which has been created with kids in mind and comes complete with a reading tepee, cushions and throws, will be hosted in the Boundary Road shop for a week with parents welcome to have a browse whilst children get comfy and settle in for story time.

Danny Bergin, sales manager for Wynsors, said: “With the school term coming to an end, we know children are looking forward to a well-deserved break, but we wanted to promote positive attitudes towards reading during the holiday period - after all it can be a great way to relax and engage the imagination.

“Our summer holiday footfall is predominantly back to school shoppers, so we felt our stores would be a great location to encourage uptake of an initiative like this, and hopefully dipping into a good book might see local children bitten by the book worm.”

The book corner will tour four Wynsors stores over four weeks and is part of a wider campaign that will see old children’s books available to drop off at any of the shoe retailer’s 45 stores and swap for another book, in a bid to make reading as accessible as possible.

To see Wynsors World of Shoes’ full range of shoes for all the family, find your nearest store or shop online, please visit: www.wynsors.com.