Woman who grew up in St Helens appeals to trace childhood pictures

A woman who was raised by a foster family in St Helens has made an unusual appeal ... asking Reporter readers to find pictures of her as a child.

Susan Parkinson, who was known at Joanne Wood when she lives in the borough between 1957 and 1968, was brought up by carers.

She has fond memories of her time in St Helens but has no photographs from her childhood - something she hopes readers will be able to change.

Susan, who now lives in Shropshire and is aged 63, is also hoping to get back in touch with an old friend called Sheila, with whom she lost touch.

She said: “I was brought up in foster care in St Helens by Mr W and Mrs E Brackley, firstly on Boundary Road 178 then on Moss Bank Road. I was with these people from 1957 until 1968, I went to Knowsley Road infant and junior school, 1959-1964, then to St Marys CE on Keswick Street until its closure in 1967.

“Then spent the last couple of years at Rivington Road Comp. I have moved around since leaving my foster parents aged 14 to 15 and as such I have NO photographs of me growing up as a child.

“I have grandchildren now who ask all the time if I have photos of me as a child or growing up,unfortunately I have none, so I would like to ask your readers or any members of the Brackley family, which I know there are a few still living in the area, if they could please look and see if they have any photos of me or my sisters also.

“I was known then as Joanne Wood/Brackley and have sisters Eva and Margaret. I would also like to find old school friends and people who remember me.

“I would also like to find a friend called Sheila who used to live on St Peters street in St Helens with her family. I have lost contact with her some years ago but she was a very good friend to me when I needed her.

“I believe she lives in the Clock Face area, if anyone would like to get in touch with me or have photos either from school groups or any photos at all, then please get in touch with me at 9 Tilstock Close, Tilstock Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 3PG.

“I am 63 years old now and would really like to find old friends. I also believe there was a photo of the three of us as children in a newspaper advertising us for foster care we were then staying in Windle house top on Windle Lane St Helens, so please if anyone has any photos at all, or wants to get in touch,then please email me at sueprkn54@gmail.com or post them to J Wood, 9 Tilstock Close, Tilstcok, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 3PG, or call 07484 731523.”