Woman seriously injured following dog attack in St Helens
Emergency services were in attendance in Sutton, St Helens today (Monday,December 6) after a woman was attacked by her four dogs.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 2:14 pm
At around 10.15am, police were called to the Reginald Road area to a report of a woman being attacked by her four dogs, initially described as bulldogs.
The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital and the dogs have been seized by Merseyside Police.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact us via @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 21000844839.