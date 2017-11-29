Woman charged with defrauding 95-year-old man

A woman is set to face crown court trial over allegations that she was involved in defrauding a 95-year-old man in the St Helens area.

Caroline Fyfield, 58, of Linden Avenue, Orrell, was charged by police with fraud by false representation, earlier this year, over allegations that illegal payments were authorised after a chequebook and cash were stolen from an unnamed pensioner in Thatto Heath.

Fyfield pleaded not guilty to the fraud offence when she appeared in the dock at Bolton Crown Court.

She was remanded on unconditional bail by Judge Timothy Stead to stand her trial, which is also to be held at Bolton, and is scheduled to begin on January 24.

Judge Stead said that the alleged victim would be giving evidence, at the next hearing, and the trial, estimated to last two days, would proceed promptly.