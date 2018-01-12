Woman attacked defending her son from teenage gang

A woman was attacked after she attempted to stop her adult son from being attacked by a group of teenagers.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was hit in the chest during the incident.

Her son, who is believed to be in his 30s, was left with facial injuries after the attack on Higher Street in Fingerpost at around 9pm on Saturday (January 6).

Insp Matt Drennan said: “This was an unprovoked attack on two people who were going about their business. For a group to attack in such a way is cowardly and we are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“At this stage the victim is not co-operating with our enquiries so I would urge anyone that may have seen anything suspicious in the area, or heard any information following the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 0518207555 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.