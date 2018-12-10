Where can you get free Christmas car parking in St Helens?

St Helens Council has confirmed that free Saturday and late night shopping parking will be introduced at council-owned town centre car parks during the build up to Christmas.
The offer will run through until Saturday 29 December, while Christmas shoppers can also benefit from free parking at selected council owned car parks after 6pm on Thursdays 6, 13 and 20 December when shops in St Helens town centre remain open for longer.
“This is a clear investment by us as a council to help retailers in our town centre,” said Council Leader Derek Long as he made the announcement at this afternoon’s (Wednesday 28 November) Cabinet meeting at St Helens Town Hall.
This offer does not apply to on street pay and display parking spaces.
Car parks free on a Saturday and after 6pm on Thursdays in December
Birchley Street
Chalon Way
Hardshaw Centre
St Mary’s
Tontine
Other car parks free on a Saturday
Central Street
Cotham Street
Mill Street
Millennium Centre
North John Street
Parr Street
Tolver Street
Ward Street
Waterloo Street