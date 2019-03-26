Volunteers needed to help out at St Helens doggie fun day

It’s the biggest fund-raiser in the doggie calendar for Dogs Trust Merseyside and the team are encouraging people to join in the furry-fun and volunteer at their annual Fun Day on Sunday, May 19 in Rainford.



The event will take place at Inglenook Farm in Rainford and will include fun and games for all the family including the ever-popular Fun Dog Show which includes classes such as Dog and Owner Look-A-Likes and Waggiest Tail, have-a-go agility, games for everyone, a raffle and tombola.

The rehoming centre is looking for volunteers to take on various roles including setting up and staffing stalls, serving refreshments, selling raffle tickets, giving out prizes and of course looking after two and four-legged friends to make sure everyone has a great day.

Aimee Best, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Merseyside and organiser of the event, said: “Volunteers are extremely important to us as a charity and we couldn’t care for as many dogs as we do without their help throughout the year, and we need them to work alongside us at our Fun Day too.

"The day attracts thousands of visitors every year and we raise thousands of pounds, all of which goes towards looking after the dogs in our care.

"Without volunteers the event couldn’t be as big as it is, so we’re hoping lots of dog lovers will come on board this year.”

If you would like to enquire about volunteering, please e-mail aimee.best@dogstrust.org.uk or call her on 0151 949 5518. To find out more about dogs waiting for their forever homes at Dogs Trust Merseyside visit www.dogstrust.org.uk