Volunteers needed for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in St Helens

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading charity for people living with a terminal illness and their families, is urgently calling for volunteers in St Helens to give just two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.



Volunteers will be supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal – Marie Curie’s biggest fund-raising campaign, held every March.

In the next 10 years, more than six million people will die in the UK and of this number 75% will need end of life care. The money raised from the Great Daffodil Appeal will help Marie Curie provide much-needed expert care to people with terminal illnesses, as well as support for their loved ones.

Tina Gill, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for St Helens, said: “Whether you wear a daffodil pin in celebration, in solidarity or in memory of a loved one, you are joining with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve.

“Volunteering just two hours at a local collection is a great way to show your support and help us raise money to help make sure that we can be there for more people at the end of their lives.

“Collecting can be a lot of fun too. You can do it on your own or with family and friends, and we will support you every step of the way. Volunteering is also an easy way to get involved in your local community and meet new people.”

To volunteer for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal and give out the charity’s daffodils pins in return for donations, visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or contact Tina Gill on Tina.Gill@mariecurie.org.uk