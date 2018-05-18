Violet-Grace Youens’ parents invited to the Royal Wedding

The parents of Violet-Grace Youens - the little girl killed in a hit and run tragedy in St Helens - have been invited to the Royal Wedding this weekend.

Glenn and Becky, who are from Eccleston, were nominated to attend by St Helens Council in recognition of their work to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

Violet-Grace's parents Glenn and Becky have been invited to the Royal Wedding

The couple have worked tirelessly since the death of their beloved four-year-old daughter last year.

They join around 1,200 people from across the country to join the celebrations at Windsor Castle.

Violet was killed as she crossed Prescot Road with her grandmother Angela French.

Glenn said: “Being asked to attend the royal wedding this weekend because of this work,hopefully is a sign people are taking note of the things we are try to do and it’s making a difference.”

The couple launched Team VG last year, working closely with St Helens Council and NHS.

Glenn added: “Myself, Becky and everyone at Team VG work very closely with the NHS and St Helens Council. Telling Violet’s story of Organ Donation in hoping her story will inspire people to sign up or at least open up the conversation.

“Also we get the chance to talk at speed awareness courses with People caught speeding locally. Telling them how speeding has changed our lives for the worst.

“Again hoping this will make people slow down and make our roads safer. We do theses things to keep Violet’s memory and legacy alive.”