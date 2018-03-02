VIDEO: 13-year-old St Helens girl told she would be shot by bullies

This is the video posted by a worried St Helens mum whose daughter was threatened with extreme violence in a string of shocking phone messages.

The mother, who were are choosing not to name, first posted the video on social media on Wednesday of three teenage girls leaving messages for her 13-year-old daughter threatening her with knives and a shotgun.

It was viewed more than 50,000 times by yesterday (Thursday) lunchtime before being taken down.

Now the video has resurfaced, sparking fresh controversy.

Some have claimed both parties are equally to blame for the dispute.

Nonetheless, the threats of extreme violence have shocked many.

At one point, one of the girls claims she can easily get hold of a shotgun and use it against the victim. Another says she will “blatantly” stab the victim in her eye.

The five-minute long video shows a number of short phone messages left by up to three teenage girls.

They accuse the victim of being a “grass” and threatened to stab her and put out cigarettes in her face.

The short messages include the following lines:

* “I’m going to punch your head in at school, you nit.”

* “I will put you in hospital. You don’t know what I will do. I will put a blade through your eye.”

* “Man’s been in the cells all night because of that little grass.”

* “I’ll blatantly put a blade through you. Your family are full of nobodies.”

* I’ll go and get a shotgun and watch me put a shotty to your head.”

The mother says she has reported the terrifying incident to both Rainhill High School and Merseyside Police.

The mum, who we have chosen not to name, posted: “Thought I’d share what my daughter has had to put up with.

“Please share away people and hopefully their parents can hear what their kids do when they’re left to roam the streets on a Friday night.” Other parents have reacted with horror at the footage.

One wrote: “OMG I can hardly believe this, your daughter is such a lovely person, can’t understand why anyone would want to be nasty to her. “This is so horrible, made me feel quite sick.”