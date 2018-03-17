Up, up and away for high-flying St Helens students

High-flying students at St Helens College travelled to a popular holiday resort as part of a unique project to provide them with first-hand experience in a cabin crew.

The trip with Jet2.com was organised by tutor Richard King who has worked in the flight industry for a number of years, including a spell as a senior trainer with the company.

He arranaged the “flight familiarisation” day, which included a trip to the Jet2 crew rooms where the students received a talk from one of the senior safety managers at Jet2.com.

From here the students proceeded to boarding, where they were met by Jet2’s Base Cabin Crew Manager, who allowed the students to board the aircraft first, so they could watch and be involved with customer boarding.

During the flight, students were involved with a number of cabin crew roles, seeing students assisting with customer bags on board, held public address announcements, assisted with customer scratch card sales, helped clear the cabin after the drinks and snacks service, took part in in-flight galley training, as well as assisting with the cabin crew turnaround duties in Alicante, ready for the returning flight.

Richard said: “The Jet2 crew were amazing with the students, they got to observe almost everything. I’ve done many familiarisation flights with trainees, during my time in the industry, but never have I done it with students. What a great and invaluable experience for them!”

The adventure didn’t end there, as the students got to stay in Alicante for two nights so they could experience what a night stop would be like for operating Cabin Crew.

Whilst in Alicante, the students took full advantage of the trip, taking the opportunity to go sightseeing, visiting the City of Elche - the Worlds Capital of palm trees as well as experiencing the local culture.

Richard added: “The students were great and have all said how much they have benefited from the experience. All the staff at Jet2.com; ground staff, flight deck, managers and cabin crew were amazing with them so I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Students Charlotte Richardson and Chloe Robinson were on hand to capture the fantastic weekend, seeing the takeover of our College social media platforms, where they kept us up to date with their daily activities.