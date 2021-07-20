Thousands line streets of St Helens to salute cup heroes

St Helens players during the homecoming parade

Both trophies - and the players and backroom staff - took pride of place on two vintage buses supplied by the North West Transport Museum based in St Helens which has been used for other cup celebrations, including the 1996 final against the Bradford Bulls.

The jubilant team's tour including travelling along Penny Lane, Church Road, Clipsley Lane, West End Road, Blackbrook Road, Park Road, to Fingerpost to Parr Stocks Road, Fleet Lane, Concourse Way, Berry Lane, Watery Lane, Junction Lane, Station Road, Robins Lane Scorecross, Linkway, Sherdley Road, Elton Head Road, Rainhill Road, Nutgrove Road, Thatto Heath Road, Lugsmore Lane, Prescot Road,Dunriding Lane, Knowsley Road, Mill Brow, Kiln Lane, Greenfield Road, Boundary Road, and Kirkland Street

Ecstatic fan Lauren Ashcroft, whose mother and father, Diane and Denis, live in Dentons Green, watched the homecoming from the family's front door.

She said: "It was a fantastic homecoming and I'll never forget it.

'"It seemed as if everyone in the town had turned out for the celebration and what an atmosphere it created.