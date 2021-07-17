St Helens win Challenge Cup Final at Wembley

St Helens have won the Betfred Challenge Cup after beating Castleford 26-12 in the final at Wembley. Picture: SWPix

St Helens won the trophy for the first time in 13 years and 35-year-old captain James Roby told BBC Sport after the match: “It’s been a long time coming, I hope it’s not so long until we win it again.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be back here again so it is special for me.

“I think we probably started the better of the two teams but then they got on top and half-time came at a good time for us. We then came out with a positive response and held out for the rest of the game."

Saints head coach Kristian Woolf said: “I can be proud of the group. It wasn’t a pretty win but they were tough and resilient and did everything you would want them to do to get the win.

“We needed to settle down at half-time and get back to doing what we do best, and that’s what we did.”