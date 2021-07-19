St Helens reveal route of homecoming parade
Following St Helens' victory in the Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, both the men’s and women’s teams will take part in an open-top bus homecoming parade to celebrate!
The club secured their 13th Challenge Cup triumph, defeating the Castleford Tigers 26-12 to bring the trophy back to the borough for the first time since 2008.
The Saints Women secured their first-ever trophy, beating York City Knights in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final back in June.
The homecoming will see two teams pass through various locations around the borough, starting at 6pm tonight (Monday).
The tour will include a vintage St Helens area bus supplied by the North West Transport Museum based in St Helens, the same bus that has been used for other cup homecoming celebrations, including in 1996.
Homecoming route: Penny Lane, Church Road, Clipsley Lane, West End Road, Blackbrook Road, Park Road to Fingerpost to Parr Stocks Road, Fleet Lane, Concourse Way, Berrys Lane, Watery Lane, Junction Lane, Station Road, Robins Lane, Scorecross, Linkway, Sherdley Road, Elton Head Road, Rainhill Road, Nutgrove Road, Thatto Heath Road, Lugsmore Lane, Prescot Road, Dunriding Lane, Knowsley Road, Mill Brow, Millbrook Lane, Kiln Lane, Greenfield Road, Boundary Road, Kirkland Street.