St Helens reveal route of homecoming parade

St Helens celebrate victory over Castleford in the Betfred Challenge Cup final. Picture: SWpix

The club secured their 13th Challenge Cup triumph, defeating the Castleford Tigers 26-12 to bring the trophy back to the borough for the first time since 2008.

The Saints Women secured their first-ever trophy, beating York City Knights in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final back in June.

The homecoming will see two teams pass through various locations around the borough, starting at 6pm tonight (Monday).

The tour will include a vintage St Helens area bus supplied by the North West Transport Museum based in St Helens, the same bus that has been used for other cup homecoming celebrations, including in 1996.