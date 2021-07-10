Police plea to St Helens residents to enjoy Euro final safely

Merseyside Police are asking the public to help ensure celebrations for the Euro 2020 final go smoothly and safely for everyone.

If people are going out to watch the game, they're asking people to plan their journeys carefully in advance due to a limited Sunday travel service, and to respect Covid rules both indoors and outdoors. This means no more than six people or two households inside, and no more than 30 people together outside.

Merseyside Police will have an extensive policing plan in place to support businesses and licensed premises and offer advice to the public.

High visibility patrols will be out on foot and in vehicles to provide reassurance to the public and to support licensees who have been working hard to ensure that their premises are Covid compliant.

In line with the lifting of restrictions throughout the roadmap, police have increased their footprint in busy areas and have an extensive policing plan to deal with the extra numbers they expect this Sunday.

Liverpool Community Policing Superintendent Diane Pownall said: "This weekend gives us all a great opportunity to celebrate something special together, particularly after a difficult year.

"It's the first time in 55 years that the England football team has been in the final of a major tournament, and it's fantastic to see the joy this has brought so many people so far. Let's hope we can watch the boys lift that trophy with pride on Sunday!

"Police will be working together as one team with Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service, and the five local authorities to help keep everyone safe.

"We don't want to spoil anyone's fun, but we are urging people to plan ahead and behave responsibly. Many venues will be limiting capacity and may already be fully booked, so if you're going out it will make things easier for everyone if you plan in advance.

"Buses and trains will have a reduced Sunday service running, and it's expected that city and town centres will be busier than normal, so it's vital that people have safe and reliable travel options in place. Please check timetables before you make your journey - and if you're having a drink, leave the car at home.

"Data shows that the number of people with Covid-19 is rising rapidly across the City Region, and although the Government is planning to lift restrictions, dependent on a review next week, they are still very much in place.

"I'd like to thank the public for their support, and thank licensed premises who have made a raft of changes to ensure their premises have remained Covid compliant throughout recent weeks. Their cooperation so far has no doubt helped to keep staff and customers safe.

"We know that Merseyside is a welcoming, friendly area, whatever happens on Sunday, let’s all play our part by respecting each other, helping to stop the spread of Covid-19, and remembering that we're all on the same team.”

Councillor Jeanie Bell, Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities at St Helens Borough Council, said: "I know that so many people will be making plans ahead of this Sunday's final just like we are with our licensing team who will be working with pubs and bars across the borough to make sure they are safe places for people to watch.

"If you're making plans to watch the match with others make sure you all take a symptom free test beforehand to help protect yourself and others from Covid-19 as our cases are high and continue to rise. You can find out more about getting a test by visiting www.sthelens.gov.uk/letsgettested.

"Please also remember that restrictions are still currently in place until later this month so remember to wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask when required indoors and keep your distance from others. All we want people to take away from the night is good memories, not a Covid-19 diagnosis.

"It's sure to be a fantastic occasion and fingers crossed the England team will finally bring it home as we're all behind them."