Housing developer's donation to Willowbrook Hospice

The company's sales negotiator Hayley Williams presented a cheque to the organisation’s corporate business manager Stephen Carroll this week.

The presentation took place at Edwards Homes’ newest housing development at Springfield Park on Baxters Lane, St Helens.

Established in 1993, Willowbrook Hospice raises funds to maintain a specialist palliative care unit that serves people with life-limiting conditions. The hospice itself opened in 1997 and, since then, it has supported over 10,000 patients from St Helens, Knowsley and the surrounding area.

Despite receiving around 1,000 patient referrals a year, it is funded largely by donations and by proceeds from its charity shops.

Like many charities, it has seen donations fall sharply during the Covid pandemic but there has been no let-up in demand for services. Consequently, the donation by Edwards Homes has been particularly timely, as Stephen Carroll explained.

He said: “In 2020, people’s minds were on supporting key workers, the NHS and charities like our own so, financially, things weren’t too bad. But this year has been a real challenge.

"There’s more uncertainty now over jobs and furlough and money has been really tight for many people, so we’ve seen a real fall in revenues.

“A lot of our work is about pain management, and when you consider that all the kit for a new syringe-driver can cost around £1,200, you get a sense of the sorts of costs we need to cover.

"There’s also significant public concern about Covid risks so we’re redoubling our efforts to get out into the community and help people in their own homes. Demand for our support is as intense as ever, so this support from Edwards Homes couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Speaking on behalf of Edwards Homes, Hayley Williams said: "Willowbrook Hospice serves a vital role locally. It doesn’t charge people for the support it provides so it’s very much reliant on donations and, of course, we’re only too delighted to be able to help.

"As a company that’s building new homes in this community, we want to play our part; to help out by supporting local services that are there for the benefit of local residents.”