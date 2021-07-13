Excitement builds in St Helens ahead of Challenge Cup final

Red and white bunting has been displayed around town - including Victoria Square where a Saints flag is flying above St Helens Town Hall

Red and white bunting has been displayed around town - including Victoria Square where a Saints flag is flying above St Helens Town Hall - and local businesses have been encouraged to dress their shop windows. Meanwhile, the Steve Prescott Bridge has been programmed to be lit red and white throughout the week.

Wishing the team good luck, St Helens Borough Council Leader David Baines said: "On behalf of everyone at St Helens Borough Council, I would like to wish Saints the very best of luck this Saturday in the Challenge Cup final.

"Saints are fantastic ambassadors for our borough and fly the flag impeccably for us in the game of rugby league.

“Me and my family – along with thousands of other Saints fans – are looking forward to making the journey down to Wembley, with many more cheering the team on back home.

“Cup final day is always a special occasion but this one means so much more as it will be the first time we’ve been to a final since crowds have been allowed back.