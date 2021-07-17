Excitement builds ahead of Challenge Cup Final
Thousands of St Helens fans have made the trip to Wembley ahead of the 2021 Betfred Challenge Cup Final against Castleford Tigers today (Saturday).
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 12:52 pm
Updated
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 12:54 pm
Saints are missing second rower Sione Mata’utia from their semi-final team after he was given a one-match ban.
Castleford are virtually at full strength, with coach Daryl Powell bringing in the 14 players he rested for last Sunday’s game against Salford, although stand-off Jake Trueman remains a slight doubt.
Saints have been installed as favourites to win the competition but many think it will be a closer run affair.
Temperatures at ground level in the stadium could be touching at least 90 degrees on the day and fitness levels may be crucial as the game unfolds.