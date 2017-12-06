Tyrers developer wins investor of the year prize

A developer who is transforming the old Tyrers building in St Helens has been named Property Investor of the Year at the Property Investor Awards 2017.

Paul Nicholson, managing director of Luxor Group won the national award for showcasing his experience, creativity and depth of knowledge of the property sector.

Paul’s ‘tenacity and vision’ was also recognised by the judging panel.

Over 500 property investors from the UK and beyond attended the awards ceremony on Saturday 2 December at Royal National Hotel, London.

Since its inception, the Property Investors Awards have been about attracting and celebrating the finest and most proactive property investors in the industry, whilst providing a source of inspiration to those who aspire to prosper in the property investment sector.

Paul was chosen as the winner out of hundreds of nominations, judged by a specialist independent panel on a points-based system. Judges include the immediate past president of RICS, Amanda Clack and This is Money deputy editor Sarah Davidson.

Since acquiring his first property at the age of 23, Paul has expanded his portfolio from small buy-to-lets to over 200 rental units and developing large-scale multi-million pound regeneration projects throughout the Liverpool city region.

Paul’s latest projects include converting the former Tyrers department store in to ‘Nicholson Lofts’, a collection of 15 luxury apartments with a duplex commercial unit on the ground and basement level.

The developer has also acquired Claughton House in St Helens and has plans to convert it in to 18 residential units. Work is also underway at Barrow House in St Helens to transform the retail parade in to a thriving hub for businesses and start-ups.

Luxor Group also placed runner-up in the Property Development of the Year category for its Luxor Court development in Kensington, Liverpool.

Paul Nicholson, managing director of Luxor Group says: “It is an honour to win this award and champion the North West as a place to invest, live and work. Myself and the whole Luxor team are passionate about transforming communities to create thriving, regenerated areas.

“To gain national recognition is testament to the high quality of our developments and our skill at spotting unique investment opportunities which create change. Luxor Group has experienced unprecedented growth during 2016-17, and this award cements our reputation as one of the leading investors and property developers.

“Thank you to the Property Investor Awards for recognising Luxor Group and presenting us with this award.”