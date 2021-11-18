Two road smashes cause rush hour traffic problems

A section of the eastbound carriageway of the East Lancashire Road has had to be closed due to a collision.

Rush hour traffic is said to be building up on the A571 between Green Leach Lane and Carr Mill Road.

And traffic heading from Liverpool towards the M6 and Manchester is also being held up.

Two police road closures are causing problems in St Helens and beyond

Meanwhile the B5204 Bold Road and Travers Entry in St Helens remains closed after what witnesses described as a head-on collision between a Nissan and a Kia between The Pastures and Helena Road.

This in itself is causing traffic issues in the area.