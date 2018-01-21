Two arrested in murder probe after body found in garden

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a Haydock back garden.



At around 12.15am today (Sunday), Merseyside Police were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a man at Beilby Road in Haydock.



Officers attended the house and discovered the body of a man in his 30s in the back garden.



Following enquiries, a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Haydock, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been taken to a police station in Merseyside to be interviewed.



A cordon has been established at the property to allow for forensic examination of the scene, and officers are currently in the area carrying out house-to-house enquiries.



The man's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time. He has not yet been formally identified.



A Home Office post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting incident number 0518219620 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously and for free on 0800 555 111.

