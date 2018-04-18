TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has said.

The Supermarket Sweep star died at his home earlier on Wednesday.

Dale flicked the switch at Blackpool's Illuminations in 2006 - and was on hand again to help Dr Who David Tennant a year later

His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

No further details were announced.

Winton was a TV favourite with shows like Supermarket Sweep and In It To Win It.

More recently the star, known for his tanned appearance, made a show for Channel 5, Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive.

Davina McCall led the tributes following his death.

McCall said on Twitter: "I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty! RIP."